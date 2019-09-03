Driver charged after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was killed when he was struck by an SUV in Brooklyn Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at Broadway and Ellery Street in Bushwick.

The 47-year-old bicyclist, Donald Robert, was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

The 41-year-old SUV driver, Korey Johnson, remained at the scene and is now in police custody.

Detectives are looking into whether the bicyclist was breaking into a car, and are trying to determine whether the driver intentionally struck him.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

Johnson is now charged with murder and manslaughter.

Both men have approximately 40 prior arrests.

