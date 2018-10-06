Driver charged with DUI after striking construction worker on Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man was charged with driving while intoxicated after his car struck a construction worker on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:05 a.m. on the westbound roadway west of the 38th Street exit ramp near 50th Street in Sunset Park.

Police said 25-year-old Jordan Perez, of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, faces DUI, reckless endangerment and vehicle assault charges after striking a construction worker in the westbound lane while trying to drive around a construction site.

The 64-year-old construction worker was placing orange traffic cones on the roadway before he was hit. He suffered a head injury and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital--Brooklyn. The victim was originally listed in critical condition but it has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating. There are no charges at this time.

Two westbound traffic lanes remain closed at the time of publication.

