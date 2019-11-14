Driver charged with DUI after school bus crashes into ditch in Oregon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon -- An Oregon school bus driver faces DUI charges after a bus carrying children careened off the side of a road and into a ditch Wednesday.

In security camera footage taken from the Long View School District bus, screams can be heard coming from some of the 10 students aboard as the vehicle crashed on Southwest Old Highway Road in Washington County.

"I am so sorry," the driver is heard saying.

Police said the 20-year-old driver, Jonathan Gates, appeared to be impaired and arrested him for DUI-controlled substance.

He remains suspended as an investigation continues.

None of the students, ages 10 to 16, were injured. A school aide aboard the bus was also unharmed.

Meanwhile, the school district is coordinating a plan for screening bus drivers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonschool bus accidentduibus crashdui crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation
Search for woman who took 4 dogs from Bronx driveway
City announces Outreach NYC and new deputy mayor of HHS
NYPD officers dodge bullets outside Cypress Hills deli
2 deadly fires in 3 days in Bayville, Long Island
Search underway in connection to missing 25-year-old NJ woman
AccuWeather: Warmer days to end the week
Show More
Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
Ex-Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick announces presidential bid
Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's sign in Ohio
Newborn found dead along walking path in NY wooded area
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
More TOP STORIES News