Driver arrested, charged with DWI following police pursuit in Babylon

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after a police pursuit in Suffolk County Sunday morning.

According to New York State Police, troopers tried to pull over a 2017 Chrysler being driven at a high rate of speed on the Southern State Parkway in Babylon at about 4 a.m.

The driver, 26-year-old Javonne Mimms, failed to comply with the stop and began to flee through several local streets, police said.

The vehicle turned off Belmont Avenue onto Pitcher Street westbound then southbound on Govenor Avenue until it collided into a fence and trees on the corner of Govenor Avenue and Lakeway Drive in West Babylon.

Police say Mimms got out and tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody without further incident.

A passenger got out and took off on foot but has not been located.

Mimms is facing multiple charges, including DWI, unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless endangerment.

The State Police ask that anyone who may have information concerning this incident to please call (631) 756-3300.
