ROAD RAGE

Driver charged with striking EMT, patient in Hamilton Heights

A driver was charged after he allegedly struck an EMT and patient in an apparent road rage incident Thursday night.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A driver was charged after he allegedly struck an EMT and a patient in an apparent road rage incident Thursday night.

It happened on West 151st Street in Hamilton Heights where EMTs were helping a 67-year-old man who was having trouble breathing.

Police said 34-year-old Kevin Green was angry at an ambulance for blocking traffic. Upset he couldn't pass, Green allegedly hit the gas, breaking the patient's leg and causing minor injuries to an EMT.

Green was charged with vehicular assault.

