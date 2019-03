NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A driver possibly suffering a medical condition crashed through a steel railing and plunged into the Long Island Sound Tuesday.It happened just before 4 p.m. in Hudson Park in New Rochelle, Westchester County.Police pulled the lone occupant of the vehicle from the submerged car.He was unconscious and unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.----------