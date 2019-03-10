Driver faces DUI charge after striking, killing 2 people in CT

(Shutterstock)

STONINGTON, Connecticut -- Two pedestrians have been struck and killed by a vehicle in Stonington.

Police in the town near the Rhode Island state line say the driver, 73-year-old Carol Belli, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence in the Saturday night incident.

WTNH-TV reports police have not yet released the names of the victims but say they are an 88-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman.

The two had been crossing the street at the Route 27 and Rossie Pentway intersection in the village of Mystic at around 8 p.m. when they were struck. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Belli was arrested and released pending a March 20 court date. It couldn't be immediately determined if she has a lawyer.

