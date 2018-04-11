Driver flees on foot after SUV slams into Staten Island doctor's office

Newscopter 7 was over the scene in Grant City, Staten Island.

GRANT CITY, Staten Island (WABC) --
An out-of-control SUV slammed into a doctor's office on Staten Island Wednesday morning, and police are searching for the driver after he fled the scene on foot.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Bedford Avenue and Richmond Road in the Grant City section.

The SUV careened into the building, causing incredible damage, and the New York City Department of Buildings is determining whether it is structurally sound.

No injuries were reported, as the business was unoccupied at the time.

Dr. Michael Grecco, who runs his practice out of the second floor of the building, sometimes stays in the first floor apartment, but he was not there Wednesday morning.

Dr. Grecco said there are multiple surveillance cameras outside the building, and he had turned the footage over to the police. They are reviewing surveillance of the incident in an effort to identify the driver.

If the buildings is determined to be stable, the doctor will be permitted to reopen his business.

Anyone with information in regards this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

