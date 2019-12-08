Crash in Brooklyn leaves 1 woman dead, 1 seriously injured

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A car crash in Brooklyn early Sunday left one woman dead and another injured.

Police say two cars collided shortly before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Foster Avenue and East 55th Street in Flatbush.

A Mazda went through a stop sign, crashed into another car, then slammed into a utility pole, according to investigators.

A 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mazda was killed. A second passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

Police say the driver ran away after the crash. The driver of the other car, a Nissan, remained at the scene.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatbushbrooklynnew york citywoman killedaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 woman dead, 1 hurt after being hit by subway train at station in Brooklyn
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
AccuWeather: Sun to start
Loose pit bull attacks police officer in Manhattan
Up Close: NYC's new top cop ready to put his stamp on NYPD
7 hospitalized after car hits pedestrians, careens into another vehicle
Amazon signs lease for Manhattan office space to house over 1,500 workers
Show More
Tesla on autopilot slams into police cruiser in CT
Authorities arrest arsonist who set fire to Long Island home
Hundreds take part in Times Square sleep out to fight homelessness
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
Search on for gunman who shot man at Queens subway station
More TOP STORIES News