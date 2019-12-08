Crash in Brooklyn leaves 1 woman dead, 1 seriously injured

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A car crash in Brooklyn early Sunday left one woman dead and another injured.Police say two cars collided shortly before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Foster Avenue and East 55th Street in Flatbush.A Mazda went through a stop sign, crashed into another car, then slammed into a utility pole, according to investigators.A 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mazda was killed. A second passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was seriously injured.Police say the driver ran away after the crash. The driver of the other car, a Nissan, remained at the scene.----------