Driver in custody after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was killed when he was struck by an SUV in Brooklyn Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at Broadway and Ellery Street in Bushwick.

The 47-year-old bicyclist was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.

The 41-year-old SUV driver remained at the scene and is now in police custody.

Detectives are looking into whether the bicyclist was breaking into a car, and are trying to determine whether the driver intentionally struck him.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

