BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was killed when he was struck by an SUV in Brooklyn Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at Broadway and Ellery Street in Bushwick.
The 47-year-old bicyclist was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.
The 41-year-old SUV driver remained at the scene and is now in police custody.
Detectives are looking into whether the bicyclist was breaking into a car, and are trying to determine whether the driver intentionally struck him.
Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Driver in custody after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More