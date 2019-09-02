Driver in custody after bicyclist fatally struck by SUV in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was killed when he was struck by an SUV in Brooklyn Monday morning.The crash happened just after 6 a.m. at Broadway and Ellery Street in Bushwick.The 47-year-old bicyclist was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and was pronounced dead at Woodhull Hospital.The 41-year-old SUV driver remained at the scene and is now in police custody.Detectives are looking into whether the bicyclist was breaking into a car, and are trying to determine whether the driver intentionally struck him.Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.----------