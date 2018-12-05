Family outraged after driver in deadly Westchester hit and run gets time served

Victim Salvatore Brescia (let), scene of crash

HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) --
A man who pleaded guilty in a deadly Westchester County hit and run in 2016 was sentenced to time served Wednesday, leaving the victim's family outraged.

Anthony Mangano admitted hitting tow truck driver Savlatore Brescia while driving north on I-95 in Harrison before leaving the scene on December 29, 2016.

The 32-year-old Brescia, of Stamford, Connecticut, was helping a driver who had broken down on the side of the road.

Mangano faced up to seven years in prison, but instead, he was sentenced to 12 months, time served.

Brescia had just bought a house with his fiancee, and the two were set to get married in July of 2017.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcrashaccidentHarrisonWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Maximum sentence for convicted killer in party stabbing murder
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Woman attacked in front of NYC church, sexually assaulted
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
ACCUWEATHER: Feels Like Winter
NYPD officers save 7-year-old girl having asthma attack
Officials: Amazon workers sickened by fumes in New Jersey
Show More
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
5 suspects wanted in Times Square subway station robbery
Woman claims she was secretly filmed at hotel, blackmailed
Alcohol banned on railroads ahead of SantaCon
Condo fire in Woodbridge injures 1 person
More News