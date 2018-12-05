A man who pleaded guilty in a deadly Westchester County hit and run in 2016 was sentenced to time served Wednesday, leaving the victim's family outraged.Anthony Mangano admitted hitting tow truck driver Savlatore Brescia while driving north on I-95 in Harrison before leaving the scene on December 29, 2016.The 32-year-old Brescia, of Stamford, Connecticut, was helping a driver who had broken down on the side of the road.Mangano faced up to seven years in prison, but instead, he was sentenced to 12 months, time served.Brescia had just bought a house with his fiancee, and the two were set to get married in July of 2017.----------