Driver intentionally strikes 6 people in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA -- At least six people are injured after a driver intentionally tried to run them over in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. at 16th and Lehigh Avenue.

Police say they received a 911 call about a 44-year-old man intentionally trying to hit people with his car following an altercation.

According to police, six people ranging in ages from 17 to 42 years old were hurt in the accident. A 37-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The conditions of the five other victims are unknown at this time.

The driver has been arrested. He's in custody at the hospital after suffering head and facial injures.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the suspect was pulled out of the vehicle and assaulted by passersby at the scene of the crash.

