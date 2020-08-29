Driver dead after shot in torso while exiting parkway in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A driver who was shot at from another car in Brooklyn has died.Police say someone in a black SUV opened fire on the 26-year-old victim as both cars exited the Jackie Robinson Parkway on to Bushwick Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Friday.According to officials, the victim was struck in the upper body and taken to Brookdale Hospital where he pronounced dead.The SUV where the shots were fire from fled the scene.According to sources, the car had Connecticut license plates and police are looking for three suspects who were in the SUV at the time.No arrests have been made.----------