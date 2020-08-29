Driver dead after shot in torso while exiting parkway in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A driver who was shot at from another car in Brooklyn has died.

Police say someone in a black SUV opened fire on the 26-year-old victim as both cars exited the Jackie Robinson Parkway on to Bushwick Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the victim was struck in the upper body and taken to Brookdale Hospital where he pronounced dead.

RELATED | Bystander possibly paralyzed in broad daylight shooting on New York City street hoping for miracle

The SUV where the shots were fire from fled the scene.

According to sources, the car had Connecticut license plates and police are looking for three suspects who were in the SUV at the time.

No arrests have been made.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citynypdshootingbrooklyn newspoliceroad rage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Town hits teen with $2,500 bill over Black Lives Matter protest
NYC church sees 2,264% increase in demand during COVID
39 children rescued in 'Operation Not Forgotten' bust
Museum of American Armor to observe 75th anniversary of WWII's end
AccuWeather: Will Laura impact the weekend?
"It's just unfathomable!" Grandfather's ashes get lost in mail
Show More
NJ dad captures massive humpback whale on camera
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in NY; CT survey ongoing
This county wants to keep NYC tourists who fled COVID from going back
Abused dog's fate in limbo over paperwork issue
ABC7 Unite: 'Give 8/28' honors Black history by giving back
More TOP STORIES News