GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) --Police say a driver was killed early Saturday when his car slammed into a loading dock in Queens.
The accident happened at about 12:45 a.m. The car, a BMW, was traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Union Turnpike when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The car jumped the divider of the roadway, crashed into the loading dock of a Stop and Shop in Glendale and burst into flames.
The driver, a 21-year-old Queens resident, was removed from the wreckage and pronounced dead later at Jamaica Hospital.
No one else was in the car and there were no other injuries.
