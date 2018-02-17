Driver killed in fiery crash when BMW slams into supermarket loading dock in Queens

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) --
Police say a driver was killed early Saturday when his car slammed into a loading dock in Queens.

The accident happened at about 12:45 a.m. The car, a BMW, was traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Union Turnpike when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car jumped the divider of the roadway, crashed into the loading dock of a Stop and Shop in Glendale and burst into flames.

The driver, a 21-year-old Queens resident, was removed from the wreckage and pronounced dead later at Jamaica Hospital.

No one else was in the car and there were no other injuries.

