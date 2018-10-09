A driver was hospitalized after crashing into the front of a house in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.The accident happened at 4:05 p.m. on Lakeside Drive near the intersection with Passaic Avenue in Nutley.Police arrived to find a 2004 GMC Yukon lodged halfway inside the brick single-family home. The driver, a 46-year-old Nutley resident, was still in the vehicle and needed to be extricated.The person was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.The residents were not home at the time of the crash. Utilities needed to be disconnected until it is determined they are safe to turn on.Investigators are trying to determine what caused the vehicle to go out of control.The home is in close proximity to an elementary school, police said, and children had just left for the day.----------