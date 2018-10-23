Driver loses control, slams into Rite Aid store on Long Island

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) --A driver lost control and slammed into a store on Long Island Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at a Rite Aid on Hillside Avenue in Garden City Park.
The car caused extensive damage, but fortunately no one was injured.
Witnesses said the crash sounded like an explosion. They said the driver was an elderly man.
It is still not clear what caused him to lose control and drive into the store.
