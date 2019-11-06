Driver of stolen car wanted in fatal hit-and-run of woman outside Jamaica Station

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a stolen vehicle in Queens Tuesday night.
The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica.
According to police, the driver traveling in a stolen Hyundai Sonata jumped a curb and hit the woman, who was pinned under the vehicle.
A responding NYPD sergeant injured his shoulder lifting the front of the vehicle off the woman. His injury was minor, but the victim died at the hospital.
The driver apparently ran away from the scene.
Police had at first detained a 38-year-old neighborhood man, but later determined he was not involved in the crash.
Officials are now examining surveillance cameras in the area to try to find video of the person behind the wheel.
