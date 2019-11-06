Driver of stolen car wanted in fatal hit-and-run of woman outside Jamaica Station

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a stolen vehicle in Queens Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica.

According to police, the driver traveling in a stolen Hyundai Sonata jumped a curb and hit the woman, who was pinned under the vehicle.

A responding NYPD sergeant injured his shoulder lifting the front of the vehicle off the woman. His injury was minor, but the victim died at the hospital.

The driver apparently ran away from the scene.

Police had at first detained a 38-year-old neighborhood man, but later determined he was not involved in the crash.

Officials are now examining surveillance cameras in the area to try to find video of the person behind the wheel.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citypedestrian killedstolen carcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman fatally struck when stolen car jumps curb in Queens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally stabbed at family shelter in Queens
2 believed dead in Jamesburg house fire
Minor storm, major cold
AccuWeather: Sunny, but getting cooler
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Police: Armed Teaneck man barricaded self in home, set it on fire
Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls on LI
Show More
Person of interest identified in disappearance of NJ woman
Suspect arrested in violent Bronx elevator attack
FedEx driver carjacked at gunpoint by masked gunman: Cops
Burglar steals ashes of woman's late husband from NJ home
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
More TOP STORIES News