Driver plows into grandma, toddler in stroller in Bronx crosswalk, flees scene

By Eyewitness News
PELHAM GARDENS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a woman and young child in a stroller in the Bronx.

Video showed the disturbing moment the 62-year-old grandmother and her 2-year-old grandson were hit by a car Monday.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road in Pelham Gardens, where the pair was walking in the marked crosswalk with the light in their favor.

Video showed the driver get out of his red GMC Terrain Denali after the crash, but he left the scene before police arrived.

The toddler was treated for a cut to his head, while his grandmother suffered a bruised leg but refused medical attention.

The boy's father, who did not want to be identified, provided Eyewitness News with a picture of his son's injuries.

He said both his mother-in-law and his son are sore but will recover. They did not spend the night in the hospital.

The grandmother was babysitting while the father went Christmas shopping, and he was in the area when he got a call from his mother-in-law.

He rushed to the scene and saw them in the ambulance. His wife is a nurse practitioner at the hospital, and she met them in the ER.

He says his son's 3rd birthday is Christmas Eve.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

