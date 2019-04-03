Disasters & Accidents

Driver seriously injured when car crashes into school in Merrick

EMBED <>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the car crash on Long Island.

By Eyewitness News
NORTH MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver was seriously injured when his car crashed into a school on Long Island Wednesday.

Police responded to the accident at about 4:30 p.m. at a middle school on Merrick Avenue in North Merrick.

No faculty or children were injured in the crash, police said.

Witnesses say the car slammed through a fence and then into the school.

One student was practicing lacrosse with his team at the time and saw it happen.

"We were just playing and we saw the gate right there fly up in the air and there was a really loud noise like a gunshot or something," said the student, Jayden Finkelstein. "And we saw the car driving and we saw the doors fly right off, it was crazy."

The 32-year-old driver was hospitalized in serious condition. It is not clear whether he suffered a medical episode.

Officials are assessing damage to the school building.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsmerricknassau countyaccidentcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling out-of-control fire in Brooklyn building
Husband charged with assault in search for missing NYC mom
NYC public school teacher arrested on child porn charges
Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's NJ home
Officials: 5-month-old dies after left home alone; woman arrested
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
Show More
NYPD: Suspects slash, carjack man, then crash while fleeing
1 injured as flames rip through New Jersey condo complex
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Woman fatally hit by 18-wheeler in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Woman hurls racial slurs, hits man with chair in NYC McDonald's
More TOP STORIES News