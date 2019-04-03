Driver seriously injured when car crashes into school in Merrick

NORTH MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver was seriously injured when his car crashed into a school on Long Island Wednesday.Police responded to the accident at about 4:30 p.m. at a middle school on Merrick Avenue in North Merrick.No faculty or children were injured in the crash, police said.Witnesses say the car slammed through a fence and then into the school.One student was practicing lacrosse with his team at the time and saw it happen."We were just playing and we saw the gate right there fly up in the air and there was a really loud noise like a gunshot or something," said the student, Jayden Finkelstein. "And we saw the car driving and we saw the doors fly right off, it was crazy."The 32-year-old driver was hospitalized in serious condition. It is not clear whether he suffered a medical episode.Officials are assessing damage to the school building.----------