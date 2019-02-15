Driver sought after 46-year-old man killed in Long Island hit and run

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --
A pedestrian was killed in an apparent hit and run on Long Island early Friday, and authorities are searching for the driver.

Authorities say the victim, 46-year-old Christopher Grassia, was found dead in the street near Richmond Boulevard and Rosevale Avenue in Ronkonkoma around 12:20 a.m.

Grassia was walking along the busy roadway at the time. A passerby found him in a bush, and Grassia was pronounced dead a the scene.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck that has front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Authorities were working on a timeline, but they believe the crash occurred sometime after 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

