Man dies after jumping in East River to retrieve volleyball in Williamsburg

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10795508" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ride called 'High Anxiety,' went up in flames at Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon Tuesday.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- A man died after jumping in the East River near Brooklyn's Domino Park to retrieve a volleyball, police said.Police got a 911 call about a man in the water near the park in the Williamsburg neighborhood at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.Harbor unit officers brought the man to shore and tried to revive him, police said. The 36-year-old man was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.His name was not immediately released.The city medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.----------