Man dies after jumping in East River to retrieve volleyball in Williamsburg

Police got a 911 call about a man in the water near the park in the Williamsburg neighborhood at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Harbor unit officers brought the man to shore and tried to revive him, police said. The 36-year-old man was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His name was not immediately released.
The city medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
MORE NEWS: Giant waterslide goes up in flames at Mount Creek Water Park in New Jersey
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip