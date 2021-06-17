Man dies after jumping in East River to retrieve volleyball in Williamsburg

EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after jumping in river after volleyball

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- A man died after jumping in the East River near Brooklyn's Domino Park to retrieve a volleyball, police said.

Police got a 911 call about a man in the water near the park in the Williamsburg neighborhood at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Harbor unit officers brought the man to shore and tried to revive him, police said. The 36-year-old man was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



His name was not immediately released.

The city medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

MORE NEWS: Giant waterslide goes up in flames at Mount Creek Water Park in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

The ride called 'High Anxiety,' went up in flames at Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon Tuesday.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york citydrowningsports
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Report of glider plane down in water off Long Beach Island, sheriff says
Young mother among 3 killed during bloody night in NYC; 10 shot
Exclusive: LI basketball coach attacked during game speaks out
Despite state milestone, some NYC neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
Father and son struck by box truck in Midtown
Multi-alarm blaze burning in Newark
Supreme Court upholds Obamacare for 3rd time
Show More
NYC unveils 'Economic Justice Plan' ahead of Juneteenth celebration
82-year-old man punched, knocked to ground in bodega robbery
COVID Updates: NYC allowing outdoor graduations
'Springsteen on Broadway' vax restriction sparks controversy
Mayoral candidates hit the streets after contentious debate
More TOP STORIES News