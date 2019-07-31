Drug ring operated out of neighborhood rec center in Newark, New Jersey, US Attorney says

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Twelve people, including at least two reputed gang members, have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking ring that authorities say operated out of a neighborhood rec center in Newark.The suspects allegedly distributed heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine and used firearms to protect their illegal operation.And on multiple occasions, said U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, large drug deliveries happened in and around the Rotunda Recreation and Wellness Center on Clifton Avenue.That's where one of the suspects was the director and two others were employees."While neighborhood children were coming here to play basketball and chess, they may have been just a few feet away from narcotics and the criminals who sell them," said Carpenito. "Getting the people who ran this operation off the street is a priority for law enforcement, and together with our partners in the DEA, the Newark Police, the New Jersey State Police and many others, we are doing just that."Eight of the 12 suspects were set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. A ninth remains at large. Six other people listed in the complaint have already been charged.Prosecutors released the following information from the criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday:Hardy, Jackson and Williams worked as seasonal employees at the center. All three have been suspended.Newark city officials didn't immediately respond to questions about what background checks were used for employees at the recreation center.----------