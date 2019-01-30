LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --A search is underway in Queens for a suspect who escaped police custody in Long Island City.
Police say 32-year-old Mohamed Saleh was picked up on a drug charge near the Queensbridge Houses around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers say he was arrested with other people but managed to run away from officers as the group was being transferred.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube