Drug suspect escapes from police custody in Queens, search continues

Police say 32-year-old Mohamed Saleh was picked up on a drug charge.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
A search is underway in Queens for a suspect who escaped police custody in Long Island City.

Police say 32-year-old Mohamed Saleh was picked up on a drug charge near the Queensbridge Houses around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say he was arrested with other people but managed to run away from officers as the group was being transferred.

The investigation is ongoing.

