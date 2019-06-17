Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck down road, South Carolina police say

WALHALLA, S.C. -- A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.

News outlets quote police as saying that instead, they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.

RELATED: Handmade 'Califas' license plate leads deputies to drug arrest in California

They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.

Officers say she was driving about a mile from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinaduidrunk driving
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coverage: Home explodes in New Jersey, injuries unclear
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Gunman in custody after shots fired outside Texas federal courthouse
Ex-FDNY EMS dispatcher sentenced in hit and run that killed teen
PD: Man stands on porch to record 3 people in bathroom of LI home
Video shows man randomly punching MTA worker in Harlem
VIDEO: Turbulence smashes flight attendant into ceiling
Show More
Truck's top sheared off after hitting overpass, LIRR impacted
'Why don't you die': Mom accused of sitting on top of 4-month-old
Construction begins on Penn Station renovation project
Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
Fire damages 6 Coney Island homes, 3 firefighters hurt
More TOP STORIES News