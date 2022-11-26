UVA football cancels last game of regular season so team could attend funeral of D'Sean Perry

D'Sean Perry's teammates will attend his funeral Saturday. Their last regular season football game was canceled to ensure they could be there as their teammate is laid to rest.

One of the University of Virginia football players who was killed in a recent shooting will be laid to rest Saturday.

A funeral will be held for D'Sean Perry in Miami. Perry was one of three players killed by their teammate nearly two weeks ago.

A viewing was held Friday for the 22-year old. Perry was shot on a bus that was returning from a field trip to see a play in Washington D.C.

UVA football has cancelled their final regular season game Saturday so players can attend Perry's funeral. Typically, UVA faces off against their rival, Virginia Tech, but the ACC cancelled the game, as well as an earlier game against Coastal Carolina.

Perry's official biography says he was a standout linebacker and defensive end for his Florida high school and was named the South Florida Conference's 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Antioch Misisonary Baptist Church. Perry's killer was arrested in Richmond after a manhunt that lasted almost 24 hours, and is being held without bond.