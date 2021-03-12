Sanitation worker brutally attacked by suspects caught on camera in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men behind a brutal attack on a sanitation worker in Brooklyn.

Video shows the attack, which appeared to be unprovoked, as the victim was collecting trash earlier this week.

That's when the suspects start hitting him with a golf club and baseball bat.

One of the men also pulled out a knife.

They stole his cell phone before taking off in a red Chrysler 300.

Police are asking for the public's help as they worked to track down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

