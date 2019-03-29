Ducati motorcycle, Cartier and Omega watches among items stolen in Queens burglary spree

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man believed to be behind at least six burglaries in Queens, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.The incidents have all happened in the Astoria area, with the first happening on March 12 and the most recent this past Tuesday.The crime spree began around 1 p.m. at a home on 21st Street and 21st Avenue, where police say the suspect gained entry into the residence through the unlocked garage door and stole the 30-year-old victim's Ducati motorcycle worth $3,000.Then, on March 22 at some point between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., police say the suspect gained access to a first floor apartment in the vicinity of 76th Street and 20th Avenue by breaking the lock to the front door. Once inside, the man stole a 67-year-old man's diamond rings, tennis bracelets, and two Cartier and Omega watches worth $44,000.Authorities say the suspect also broke into a second-floor apartment by breaking the lock before stealing the 30-year-old male victim's MacBook Pro, jewelry, clothing and bottles of wine worth $5,540.Two other break-ins happened the same day, one in the vicinity of 41st Avenue and 22nd Street and the other in the vicinity 29th Street and 21st Avenue.In 41st Avenue incident, police say the man gained entry into the second-floor apartment by breaking the lock. The 57-year-old female tenant came home from work to find the front door ajar, but no property was removed.In the 29th Street incident, the suspect gained entry into an attached garage. The 42-year-old victim returned home to find the lock broken, but no property was removed.Then, on March 26 in the vicinity of 45th Street and 21st Avenue, a man gained entry into the residence by breaking the lock on the attached garage door. Once inside, the individual stole a bicycle valued at $200.The suspect is described as a black male in his late 40s or early 50s. He was seen on video surveillance driving in a maroon Ford Explorer with an unknown plate.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.----------