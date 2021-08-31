art

'Queen of Tape' shows off her new project in her firs- ever exhibition

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

'Queen of Tape' shows off her new project in her first-ever exhibition

CHICAGO -- Artist Anna Dominguez, also known as "Queen of Tape," has displayed a new piece made entirely of duct tape on the windows of the John Hancock building in Chicago for her first-ever exhibition.

The 360 Chicago Observation Deck will be hosting the exhibit as well as displaying some of Dominguez's most popular art pieces, one of them including the Serena Williams portrait.

"I am working with my medium tape and for the first time I am also working on glass. I usually work on wooden panels," said Dominguez.

The piece called "Fix You" portrays images and messages related to the conversation surrounding mental health. The 360 Chicago Observation Deck invites the public to see the art work up until November.

Robby Nichols, marketing manager for 360 Chicago, said they host a series of Chicago artists in their space. He said Dominguez caught their eye for her specialty in making art with duct tape.

"What I want people to take away from this is that you now mental health affects everyone at some point in all different kind of levels," said Dominguez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartlocalishwls
ART
'Queen of Tape' shows off her new project in her first-ever exhibition
Mini golf course inspired by Chicago bird population takes flight
Art for an udderly good cause
Designer draws inspiration from his favorite sneakers
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Watch for NYC, Tri-State ahead of Ida's impact
NJ lifeguard killed, 7 others injured by lightning strike
Pet cougar living in NYC home surrendered, heading to sanctuary
NY lawmakers expected to move to extend eviction moratorium
As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
NJ likely to re-open vaccine mega-sites for booster shots
Video: Suspect pulls gun on store clerk in Queens
Show More
Louisiana man believed to have been killed by gator in Ida floodwaters
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
Man shot and killed near Bronx park
Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate after all
Torahs returned to Long Island synagogue after burglary, ransacking
More TOP STORIES News