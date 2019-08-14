Dump truck crashes into New Jersey house, trapping driver

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dump truck crashed into a house in New Jersey, trapping the driver for nearly 40 minutes and causing extensive damage to the home and vehicle.The Mack tandem dump truck crashed into a house on Shelley Road in South Brunswick around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.The driver was trapped for 40 minutes and needed to be extricated by firefighters with help from a towing company.The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Three people were in the home at the time of the crash and were uninjured.The crash seriously damaged the home, rendering it uninhabitable. The truck has since been removed.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.----------