Dump truck crashes into New Jersey house, trapping driver

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dump truck crashed into a house in New Jersey, trapping the driver for nearly 40 minutes and causing extensive damage to the home and vehicle.

The Mack tandem dump truck crashed into a house on Shelley Road in South Brunswick around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was trapped for 40 minutes and needed to be extricated by firefighters with help from a towing company.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Three people were in the home at the time of the crash and were uninjured.

The crash seriously damaged the home, rendering it uninhabitable. The truck has since been removed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south brunswickmiddlesex countytruck crashcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Petition: Rename portion of 5th Ave near Trump Tower after Obama
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
LIVE | Phone scam targets PSEG Long Island customers
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
Body cam footage shows officers confronted by dogs
Show More
Scientists say monster penguins once swam in New Zealand
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Suspect accused in au pair and father's deaths due in NJ court
AccuWeather Forecast: Still showery
New bottled water to arrive in Newark, 20K cases had old best by dates
More TOP STORIES News