Dump truck falls through upper level of parking garage in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5312706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> North Bergen officials provided this video of a large truck thru a parking garage

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dump truck fell through the upper level of a parking garage in North Bergen, New Jersey, causing significant damage to the structure.It happened before noon Wednesday at the facility in the 8100 block of Tonnelle Avenue.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a large opening in the upper level of the structure. The front end of the dump truck could be seen in the hole.According to Phil Swibinski, a spokesperson for North Bergen, the dump truck was filled with construction debris. It entered the parking structure on the top level but was too heavy and part of the deck collapsed.The truck landed on a ramp area below. No other vehicles were beneath it.No injuries were reported from the incident.Emergency responders were expected to remain on the scene for an extended period of time.----------