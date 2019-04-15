DWI suspect found naked in family's Connecticut home, crashed car in backyard

Joseph Achenbach, 35, was charged with DWI and criminal trespass.

By Eyewitness News
NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut man is facing charges after being found wandering around a home that wasn't his...naked.

Joseph Achenbach, 35, was arrested Saturday in Newtown after a family discovered him in their home.

Police say he crashed his car in the home's backyard and got in through a side door.

They say his clothes were nowhere to be found. It's believed he was also driving while nude.

He'll be arraigned on trespassing and DWI charges later Monday.

