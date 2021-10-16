Man stabbed to death in e-bike robbery on Lower East Side of Manhattan

Police said officers found a 51-year-old man with a slash wound to his face and a stab wound to the abdomen around 1:05 a.m. on Hester Street on the Lowest East Side near Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
According to police, the victim was able to alert a Parks Department employee who was in the area.
The Parks Department employee saw the suspect riding away on the e-bike.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said he may have been a food delivery worker.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
It's the second homicide in the area in less than 24 hours.
On Friday night, https://abc7ny.com/lower-east-side-shooting-fatal-teen-killed-manhattan/11131645/.
ALSO READ | Teen girl shot in head in Brooklyn park released from hospital
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip