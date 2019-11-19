NJ high school football game postponed after shooting to resume at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey -- A high school football game that had to be postponed after a shooting on Friday night in Pleasantville, New Jersey will resume later this week at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles organization offered to host the game and confirmed those plans to sister station WPVI on Monday.

The game will be played at 4 p.m. Wednesday.



The shooting at the game between the Pleasantville Greyhounds and Camden Panthers left a 10-year-old boy critically injured and a 15-year-old boy with a graze wound.

The man who police say was the intended target of the shooting was also hit and seriously wounded.

The chaos that unfolded was still fresh in the minds of many on Monday.

The harrowing scene of panicked people running hit particularly hard for parent Bryan Barne, who is not only an employee of the school district but also had children in stands when the gunshots rang out.



"It hit home, it hit home, even though it had nothing to with our students, but it hit home," he said.

Six men now face charges.

"I'm not going to dignify their stupid argument with a response, I don't care what they were arguing about. They brought guns into a youth facility, they shot a ten-year-old, and I don't think it matters that much why," said Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin, Monday.

Riggin choose not to address reports the shooting was in retaliation to another crime. Instead, he praised the response of first responders and neighboring police to help catch the suspects.

He also commented on a visit he had with the family of the wounded 10-year-old

"He's a great little kid, ten years old and he's just really in a bad situation right now. The family's positivity and strength, it's really inspiring," Riggin said.

WPVI also sat down with Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr. who also spent time with the family on Monday.

"When you walk in that room, you can feel the love," Tweedle said.

He also touched on things moving forward as the community tries to move past the shooting.

"It's going to bring everyone together, these are they type of things that identity what a community is all about," he added.

Action News has learned the men facing charges for shooting - including Alvin Wyatt, who faces three counts of attempted murder - will likely have detention hearings Thursday.



Counselors were also made available at the high school, a reality parents lament - but understand is necessary.

"He couldn't even sleep that night, he couldn't even go to sleep, I had to stay up with him until five, six o'clock in the morning," Barnes said.

