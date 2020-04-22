An Earth Day unlike any other

NEW YORK -- The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is going virtual because of coronavirus.

The annual March for Science will instead be a streamed event.

Organizers call the march the "world's largest civic event" and is always held on Earth Day.

The first march was held in 2017 as a way to rally behind science-based public policies.

The live stream will include performances and calls for action from a number of celebrities, politicians and activists, and world leaders.

The stream begins at 9:00 a.m.

You can watch at earthday.org.
