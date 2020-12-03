2.1 magnitude quake rattles parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1 magnitude quake occurred just before 7 a.m. in Milford, New Jersey, the same area where a smaller quake had occurred in August.
Thursday's earthquake was felt throughout most of Hunterdon County in New Jersey and in parts of Bucks and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, officials said.
Roughly a dozen people reported that the tremor shook their houses but didn't cause any damage.
2.1 Earthquake Near Milford, NJ https://t.co/gUglDasoMg— midjerseynews (@Midjerseynews) December 3, 2020
New Jersey earthquake! https://t.co/peAWCrKV5B— Marijane Green (@MarijaneGreen) December 3, 2020
A 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Milford on Aug. 19.
No injuries or damage was reported in that earthquake.
