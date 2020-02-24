3 NYCHA buildings without water following Manhattan water main break

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break in Manhattan Sunday left several New York City public housing buildings without water.The buildings are all part of NYCHA's Taft Houses in East Harlem.Plumbers are working to repair the 8-inch main that ruptured and restore water service.Initially, nine buildings in the complex were without water. All service have been restored to six of them, but close to 1,000 people were still left struggling to get by.On Monday, three buildings were still without heat, water and hot water.Two water stations were set up at 1694 Madison Avenue and 1740 5th Avenue for those impacted.NYCHA also provided bottled water for residents unable to access those water stations.The lack of water put particular stress on caregivers like Elizabeth Hernandez, who looks after her mother."She needs a colostomy bag that I have to constantly wash," Hernandez said. "I've got to come down and get water so I can bath her."Officials say there is no estimated time available for when water service will be back up and running.----------