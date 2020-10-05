6 hurt, including 4-year-old boy and 2 firefighters, in East New York fire

BREAKING — four-year-old boy treated for serious burns after fire rips through a third floor apartment in East New York. Live update on channel 7 #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/CV13F4sX2X — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 5, 2020

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Six people were injured, including a four-year-old boy and two firefighters, in a fire on the top floor of an East New York, Brooklyn, apartment building.The fire erupted in the building at 2300 Pitkin Avenue just after 1:15 a.m. Monday.Firefighters arrived to find residents screaming out the windows for help.They rushed into the building, found four residents and pulled them outA four-year-old boy was rushed to the burn unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell.He was reported to have serious injuries.Three others were injured -- two 37-year-old women and an 18-year-old man. They were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------