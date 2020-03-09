Woman killed, car riddled with bullet holes in Brooklyn murder suicide attempt

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was fatally shot and a man later died after what is believed to be a murder-suicide attempt in Brooklyn Monday morning that left a car riddled with bullets.

It happened around 9 a.m. at Louisiana Avenue and Twin Pines Drive East in East New York.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 49-year-old man was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

The woman was identified as Petula Myrtil and the man, who later died at the hospital, was identified as Andre Myrtil.

The man and woman are believed to be husband and wife.

The exact circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

Authorities say the gun was recovered at the scene.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityeast new yorkbrooklynshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News