Woman killed, car riddled with bullet holes in Brooklyn murder suicide attempt

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was fatally shot and a man later died after what is believed to be a murder-suicide attempt in Brooklyn Monday morning that left a car riddled with bullets.It happened around 9 a.m. at Louisiana Avenue and Twin Pines Drive East in East New York.Police say a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 49-year-old man was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.The woman was identified as Petula Myrtil and the man, who later died at the hospital, was identified as Andre Myrtil.The man and woman are believed to be husband and wife.The exact circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.Authorities say the gun was recovered at the scene.----------