Fire burns through apartment building in East Orange

By Eyewitness News
EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in East Orange, New Jersey.

The fire started early Tuesday morning inside the building on Park Street.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene and saw flames shooting through all three floors of the structure.

There are no reports of any injuries.

