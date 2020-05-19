EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in East Orange, New Jersey.
The fire started early Tuesday morning inside the building on Park Street.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene and saw flames shooting through all three floors of the structure.
There are no reports of any injuries.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Fire burns through apartment building in East Orange
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More