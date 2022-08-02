Search for hit-and-run driver after 40-year-old NJ man seriously injured

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in East Orange that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Anthony Johnson has the details.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in East Orange that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

It happened at 1:23 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Central Avenue.

Investigators say a driver was heading westbound on Central Avenue when he struck 40-year-old Montclair resident Aaryn Terry as he was crossing the street. The driver left the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries described as serious.

Terry's family has been at his bedside hoping for a miracle.

The 40-year-old victim worked at Palpion Restaurant in South Orange, where the owner held back tears after learning her beloved employee was in critical condition.

"I am feeling terrible, it's like how can you do something like that to a human being," Yanick Ranieri said.

Terry was well liked at his job and his absence has left his boss very concerned.

"Him being hurt is like one of my sons, I have two sons, Aaryn he's like a third one," Ranieri said.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark-colored Chevy Malibu that had a lot of front-end damage. The question now is, why would anyone leave a man to suffer?

"Maybe had they reported it right away, the person could have stopped and called an ambulance, but the person hit him and kept going," Ranieri said.

Police have checked several locations for video, and it appears the vehicle involved was spotted on city cameras turning off Central Avenue to make a getaway.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

