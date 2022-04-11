Elderly man killed in house fire in East Orange, NJ

The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Hawthorne Avenue in East Orange.
NewsCopter 7 was overhead as smoke continued to pour from the residence after the fire was declared under control.
The victim was found on the first floor.
Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
