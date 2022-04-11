Elderly man killed in house fire in East Orange, NJ

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11723803" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An active police investigation is underway after one person was shot inside the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Josh Einiger has the developing details.

EAST ORANGE, Essex County (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey confirm that an elderly man perished in an early morning house fire in Essex County.The blaze broke out around 3:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Hawthorne Avenue in East Orange.NewsCopter 7 was overhead as smoke continued to pour from the residence after the fire was declared under control.The victim was found on the first floor.Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.----------