Gov. Hochul to make announcement on LIRR's East Side Access to Grand Central Terminal

By
Hochul to give update on East Side Access Project

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Long Island Rail Road may soon be rolling into Grand Central Terminal.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is set to make an announcement Monday about the East Side Access plan.

It has been a long time coming and the hope is the project is still on track for East Side access by the end of the year.

The tunnel that allows the LIRR to come into Grand Central was completed last year, but time was needed to install technology and train the workforce.

As many try to convince workers to come back into the office, Governor Hochul has said this will help those coming to the East Side with their commute.

"That means you can take a little longer getting ready in the morning, that means you're going to see your kids sooner at the end of the day reducing the round-trip commute by 40 minutes. Every minute matters when you're a commuter," Hochul said.



The hope is as some LIRR trains begin coming into Grand Central that will relieve some of the pressure on Penn Station which has 21 tracks shared by three railways.

