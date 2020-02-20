Police release video of man accused of stealing paintings from Manhattan business

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released new surveillance video on Wednesday of a man accused of stealing artwork from a business in the East Village last month.

Officials say that on Jan. 15, the suspect threw a brick through the window of a business located on Avenue C, stole three paintings from inside and ran off.

According to officials, the three paintings were purchased by the victim just one year ago and are worth a total of $18,000.

Police have also released pictures of the stolen paintings in case any of the pieces resurface.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

