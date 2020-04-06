Easter Bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes

Good news for kids who are looking forward to getting their Easter baskets: As the world hunkers down to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Easter Bunny is considered an essential worker, at least in New Zealand.Jacinda Ardern, the country's prime minister, was asked a lighthearted question during a press conference Monday about "younger viewers who are quite concerned...about the Easter Bunny" as the April 12 holiday approaches."You will be pleased to know that we consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers, but as you can imagine at this time they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well as their own bunnies," she said, smiling.Ardern continued: "I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."She went on to suggest that families in the country set out Easter decorations to help brighten the mood for those who the Easter Bunny can't visit.