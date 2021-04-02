easter

Watch Easter Mass live stream from Diocese of Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Sunday: Easter Mass live stream from Diocese of Brooklyn

Sunday, April 4, is Easter, and churches across Brooklyn and Queens will celebrate the Resurrection in services throughout the day.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn will be the main celebrant of Easter Mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn.

For Christians throughout the world, Easter is Jesus Christ's victory over death. By His Resurrection, three days after He was crucified on the cross, all who believe in Him will have eternal life in His father's Kingdom of Heaven.

Watch a live stream of the Mass starting at 11 a.m. Sunday on abc7ny.com. For a better viewing experience, watch the Mass on your television set. Make sure you have the ABC7NY streaming app on your Roku/Amazon Fire TV/Apple TV/Android TV. Search "ABC7 New York" in your device's app store to find our app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityreligioncatholic churchbrooklyncommunityeaster
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
NYC officials warn against large Easter gatherings due to COVID
Peeps are back with a vengeance, just in time for Easter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Final salute to be held for fallen Spring Valley firefighter
3 firefighters injured, businesses damaged in NYC blaze
COVID Updates: Cornell University requires vaccinated students for fall
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Shootout caught on camera between several people in NYC
Classic 'Super Mario Bros.' video game sells for $660K at auction
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and milder
2 injured in serious accident involving ambulance on Long Island
Injured seal rescued by officers on LI beach
NJ wedding venues look forward to business getting back to normal
How a dog is changing the world for a young boy with autism
More TOP STORIES News