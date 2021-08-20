EatUp! New York: Watch it on ABC7NY

NEW YORK -- EatUp! is a fresh, new hour-long special that takes you into the tri-state area to explore and showcase African American restaurants and chefs who are making history and defining legacies with their culinary contributions to today's food scene.Join ABC7NY for this celebration of food and culture across the New York area.Highlighting Black-owned restaurants, innovative chefs, and culinary heroes: it's a local food tour with delicious dishes and inspiring stories.Watch EatUp! New York Saturday, August 28th at 7:00 p.m. on ABC7NY.