Studio in Brooklyn lets parents pay what they wish for kids' art classes

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An art studio in Brooklyn is letting parents pay what they wish for their children to participate in classes.

At the Eckford Street Studio, students learn to express themselves through art in a program called Community Mondays, which started last November.

"It's pay what you wish, so we want everyone to come, no one to feel shut out," said Stefanie Lewin. "And they come for two hours after school on Mondays."

Every Monday at 3 p.m., any parent, any child can simply show up for an art class.

This would typically cost about $40 per child, but during this special program, parents pay anywhere between $0 and $20.

"Everyone seems really happy that we're doing this," Lewin said. "People that maybe used to come here, but haven't been able to come back for a while, have told us they're really glad to be able to come back."

When Eyewitness News visited the class this week, the kids were making robots out of recycled materials, but every Monday, there's a different theme to produce different masterpieces.

"We've definitely seen children for class after class, year after year, we can see them becoming more confident, more willing to take risks, which is really exciting," Lewin said.

