Edison police officer injured in hit-and-run crash, teen girl arrested

By Eyewitness News
EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Edison police officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, while attempting to help a student in emotional distress.

It happened outside of the J.P. Stevens High School just after 8 a.m.

Officer Andrew Roy is a 16-year veteran of the force and works as a school resource officer.

The teen girl was in emotional distress, and while Officer Roy tried to help her, she reversed her car into him.

He was pinned between two vehicles.

Police say she fled the scene, but was later apprehended by other officers at ShopRite on Oak Tree Road.

Officer Roy was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries to his leg and hip.



