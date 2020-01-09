Education

Mom and daughter move to California, go from homelessness to receiving higher educations

FRESNO, Calif. -- A mother and daughter in Northern California have had to take a long road to a better life.

They went from being homeless to receiving a higher education.

Wendy Lindberg moved with her daughter, Miranna, from Minnesota to California when Miranna was just 10 years old.

She says the move was needed to improve her health, but it was one that made finding permanent housing very difficult.

The mother and daughter spent four years without a home and moving from shelter to shelter, but they refused to give up on their future.

"I guess the way that I coped with it, I threw myself into school," Miranna said. "That is how school became a big part of my life."

"I decided that once we got here that I needed to have an education, so I started at the junior college while we were still homeless," Wendy said.

After four years, the Lindbergs finally were able to find permanent housing. Miranna has graduated from high school and is now heading to UC Davis.

She plans on becoming an obstetrician.

Wendy has now completed her degree at Sonoma State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolhomelesscollege
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News