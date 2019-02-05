New York Archdiocese to close 7 schools

Archdiocese of New York has announced plans to close seven Catholic schools at the end of this academic year.The schools are listed below:St. Rose of LimaSt. Brigid in ManhattanOur Lady Help of ChristiansSt. Nicholas of TolentineSt. JosephSt. Mary Elementary School in Wappingers FallsSt. Peter's Regional School in Liberty.The Archdiocese says despite best efforts to maintain the operational and financial viability of these schools, continuing to educate students in buildings that are underutilized and/or in need of significant improvements has proven unfeasible.All affected families will be welcomed in neighboring Catholic schools, officials said."While we sincerely regret ever having to close any schools, the goal is to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for years to come," said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York.The archdiocese closed 60 schools over a 20-month period several years ago, but avoided any additional closures the past couple of years.Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York currently serve more than 62,000 students from Pre-K through 12th grade across 208 schools in ten counties and boroughs throughout New York.----------